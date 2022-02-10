Jam packed season ahead at Lowestoft Players Theatre

There is a jam packed season ahead at the Lowestoft Players Theatre. - Credit: Lowestoft Players

A host of incoming acts have been booked to perform at the Lowestoft Players Theatre this season.

Last Saturday more than 140 people enjoyed a Billy Fury meets Elvis music tribute act.

Jan Takman from the Lowestoft Players updating the display board at the Players Theatre to show some of the incoming acts booked to perform in the coming weeks. - Credit: Ryan Takman

Barbara Smith who visited the Theatre from Gorleston said: “This is my first visit to the Players Theatre and I loved it.

"I’ve had a great evening and I’ll definitely be returning.”

Comedians John Mann, Matt Bragg, George Zak and JoJo Sutherland perform live on Saturday, February 19.

Other upcoming acts include Britcom - a British Comedy Tribute, The Ben Langley Show, the Mumford & Sons Experience, The Tom Petty Legacy, The Hijacked Hollies, Yesterday Once More - A Tribute to the Carpenters, Turn it on Again UK: The Genesis Experience, Bob Floyd: A Pink Floyd Live Experience.

Plus from April 12 to 17 the B&B Young People's Theatre Group will be performing Shrek the Musical.

Visit the Players Theatre website for ticket information and to see a full list of performances - www.playerstheatre.info or telephone the Box Office on 01502 770020.