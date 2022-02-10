Jam packed season ahead at Lowestoft Players Theatre
- Credit: Lowestoft Players
A host of incoming acts have been booked to perform at the Lowestoft Players Theatre this season.
Last Saturday more than 140 people enjoyed a Billy Fury meets Elvis music tribute act.
Barbara Smith who visited the Theatre from Gorleston said: “This is my first visit to the Players Theatre and I loved it.
"I’ve had a great evening and I’ll definitely be returning.”
Comedians John Mann, Matt Bragg, George Zak and JoJo Sutherland perform live on Saturday, February 19.
Other upcoming acts include Britcom - a British Comedy Tribute, The Ben Langley Show, the Mumford & Sons Experience, The Tom Petty Legacy, The Hijacked Hollies, Yesterday Once More - A Tribute to the Carpenters, Turn it on Again UK: The Genesis Experience, Bob Floyd: A Pink Floyd Live Experience.
Plus from April 12 to 17 the B&B Young People's Theatre Group will be performing Shrek the Musical.
Visit the Players Theatre website for ticket information and to see a full list of performances - www.playerstheatre.info or telephone the Box Office on 01502 770020.