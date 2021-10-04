News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Boat firm set to launch spooky Halloween harbour tours

Jasper King

Published: 12:45 PM October 4, 2021   
Jet Adventures has been running in Lowestoft since May 2021. - Credit: John Kitching

A popular boating firm offering locals and tourists alike tours of Lowestoft from sea is set to launch some spooky harbour tours this Halloween.

Jet Adventures, launched in Lowestoft in May 2021 to offer boat trips around Lowestoft harbour, the coastline and up to Scroby Sands.

Now, a Halloween harbour tour will introduce people to the spooky goings on around Lake Lothing and Lowestoft Harbour.

The Halloween harbour tours will offer an insight into some of Lowestoft's spooky past. - Credit: Jet Adventures

Jack Grint, one of the crew working for Jet Adventures said: "This is a great chance for tourists and locals alike to discover some of the spooky tales around Lowestoft.

"We can't reveal too many details but it will be a spooky 50 minute ride.

"One of the most notable events is Black Saturday in October 1882, where many ships were lost because of a ferocious storm. Some say you can still hear those bells out at sea.

"For the future our tours will be based on what local people want but we are planning some sunrise and sunset tours."

People can book tours for October 29 and October 31 via the website here.

