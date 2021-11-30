Jimmy Carr to return to Lowestoft with brand new material

Jimmy Carr will perform at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Saturday December 11. - Credit: Marina Theatre

Comedian Jimmy Carr is set to return to Lowestoft with brand new material this year.

The popular comedian and presenter will bring new jokes to the Marina Theatre on Saturday, December 11, as part of a small tour of work-in-progress performances.

Jimmy’s last appearances at the Marina resulted in sell-out shows with extra late-night gigs being added due to popular demand.

Marina chief executive Emma Butler Smith said: "When we got the call asking if we’d like to host Jimmy Carr for this performance we were all really excited.

"The set for our Pantomime Cinderella will already be onstage and Jimmy’s performance will take place during technical rehearsals, but even so, all the tech team and crew for panto will work hard to allow us present his new work in progress gig.

"Live comedy is a big part of what we offer at the Marina and we know that our audience will really enjoy seeing Jimmy Carr again."

Tickets can be booked via their website marinatheatre.co.uk by phone on 01503 533200 or in person at the Box Office.