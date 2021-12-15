News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
'Truly fabulous' - Joy as panto returns to popular theatre

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:52 PM December 15, 2021
Cinderella panto Marina Theatre Lowestoft

Panto joy as Cinderella opens at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Fourth Wall Photography

It may have been two years in the making, but panto fun has returned to a popular coastal theatre.

Cinderella opened in style at The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Tuesday, December 14 with the annual panto returning after the show was cancelled last year amid the the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boasting a professional cast that features Jaymi Hensley from Union J, TV’s John Lyons - from A Touch of Frost - and Lowestoft’s favourite performer Terry Gleed, as Buttons, as well as two local ensemble members who trained with the well-known June Glennie School of Dance, the opening shows have proved to be a success.

Audience members have been treated to a classic family pantomime full of traditional comedy routines, brilliant song and dance numbers, tongue-in-cheek innuendo and a sprinkling of fairytale magic.

Hailing the shows afterwards on social media, audiences described it as "truly fabulous" and "a must watch".

With this being the Marina’s ninth panto in conjunction with Paul Holman Associates, the producer Mr Holman grew up in Lowestoft, even working as an usher at the Marina when it was renamed the ABC Cinema.

He now produces 10 pantomimes across the country.

Marina chief executive Emma Butler Smith said: “It’s been a tense few months wondering whether panto would be able to go ahead this year and we’re all really pleased that our opening few shows have gone off without a hitch.

"Panto is a really important part of what we offer at the Marina as it’s the time when we get to engage with the biggest cross-section of our local community.

"I know how hard the cast and crew have been working to bring this show to Lowestoft and that it will continue to get stronger through the rest of the run.

"So all I can say is, if you want some classic family entertainment this Christmas time, book your tickets now!”

Cinderella runs until Sunday, January 2, 2022 with relaxed performances on Tuesday, December 21 at 2pm and Thursday, December 30 at 6pm.

A BSL interpreted show is held on Sunday, December 19 at 5pm.

Tickets start from just £10.

Book via marinatheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01502 533200.

