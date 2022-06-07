Twist and jive the night away as sounds of 50s and 60s hit venue

The Jukebox & Bobbysox Show will hit the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 11. - Credit: Jukebox & Bobbysox Show

Sounds of the 1950s and 1960s will echo out as songs from the Kings and Queens of Rock N Roll feature in a special show.

A singing and dancing musical extravaganza will hit the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft as the Jukebox & Bobbysox Show is staged at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 11.

Returning to the theatre once more, the show is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this year.

Featuring special songs that are lovingly recreated by fabulous singers and backing vocalists, high energy dancers will be twistin’ and jivin’ the night away - in front of a rocking four-piece band.

The show honours Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, Cilla Black, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, Cliff, Lulu and many more.

Vocalists Debbie Denton, Brian Shaw and Andrew Marc will perform on a night to remember.

Tickets are available via the Marina Theatre website or via the box office on 01502 533200.