News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do >

Prehistoric show with 'life-like' dinosaurs is coming to Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:11 AM December 2, 2021
The Jurassic Earth tour will reach the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 22.  

The Jurassic Earth tour has been roaming the UK with its animatronic "life-like" dinosaurs and it will reach the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 22. - Credit: Adrian Patrick

An interactive theatre show offering "the closest thing you will get to a real dinosaur" is set to come to Lowestoft next year. 

The Jurassic Earth tour, run by the Hire Dinosaurs company, has been roaming the UK with its animatronic life-like dinosaurs and it will reach the Marina Theatre on February 22.  

The Jurassic Earth tour will reach the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 22.  

The Jurassic Earth tour has been roaming the UK with its animatronic "life-like" dinosaurs and it will reach the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 22. - Credit: Adrian Patrick

It follows the journey of Professor Matilda Bartholmew-Hulme, a failed explorer, who one day came across a strange rock which turned out to be a dinosaur egg. 

This 75-minute, family-friendly experience features Velociraptors, Spinosaurus, Triceratops, a 15ft Brontosaurus, Europe's largest walking T-Rex, dinosaur babies and the rangers which keep them in check. 

The Jurassic Earth tour will reach the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 22.  

The Jurassic Earth tour has been roaming the UK with its animatronic "life-like" dinosaurs and it will reach the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 22. - Credit: Adrian Patrick

Director Erica Crompton said: “It’s extremely realistic. Our Richie the Raptor was on Dancing on Ice and Holly Willoughby was reduced to tears. 

“But during the shows, we teach our young audience – rangers in training - how to control the dinosaurs with hand gestures and they suddenly aren’t so frightened. 

"It’s an absolutely magnificent experience for all ages.” 

The Jurassic Earth tour will reach the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 22.  

The Jurassic Earth tour has been roaming the UK with its animatronic "life-like" dinosaurs and it will reach the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 22. - Credit: Adrian Patrick

To book tickets visit Marina Theatre’s website.

The Jurassic Earth tour will reach the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 22.  

The Jurassic Earth tour has been roaming the UK with its animatronic "life-like" dinosaurs and it will reach the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 22. - Credit: Adrian Patrick


Most Read

  1. 1 Three people arrested in Lowestoft as part of burglary crackdown
  2. 2 Man appears in court for Lowestoft arson offences
  3. 3 Under-used council land to become sites for 3,000 homes
  1. 4 Region's rebel MP: 'Im not grumpy' just acting in my peoples' best interests
  2. 5 Teenager arrested on suspicion of arson after Lowestoft fire
  3. 6 Road closed for 'emergency' repairs to Victorian footbridge
  4. 7 Part of A47 closed in Lowestoft due to incident
  5. 8 Police release CCTV after Honda stolen from car park
  6. 9 'I was just really drunk' - man squared up to police after pub call-out
  7. 10 Theatre lights to illuminate Church for 'really special' outdoor carol service
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Homes Under The Hammer was spotted being filmed in Lowestoft on Wednesday.

BBC film crew spotted filming in Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright, 16, from Lowestoft. 

'Ethan touched the lives of everyone': Family's emotional tribute to teen

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Alison Ducker, one of the highest-ranking female Kuk Sool Won martial artists in the world, has died

'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Police have issued a further warning for people to keep their sheds, garages and outbuildings secure

Police seek help to identify man after wallet theft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon