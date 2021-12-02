Prehistoric show with 'life-like' dinosaurs is coming to Lowestoft

The Jurassic Earth tour has been roaming the UK with its animatronic "life-like" dinosaurs and it will reach the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 22. - Credit: Adrian Patrick

An interactive theatre show offering "the closest thing you will get to a real dinosaur" is set to come to Lowestoft next year.

The Jurassic Earth tour, run by the Hire Dinosaurs company, has been roaming the UK with its animatronic life-like dinosaurs and it will reach the Marina Theatre on February 22.

It follows the journey of Professor Matilda Bartholmew-Hulme, a failed explorer, who one day came across a strange rock which turned out to be a dinosaur egg.

This 75-minute, family-friendly experience features Velociraptors, Spinosaurus, Triceratops, a 15ft Brontosaurus, Europe's largest walking T-Rex, dinosaur babies and the rangers which keep them in check.

Director Erica Crompton said: “It’s extremely realistic. Our Richie the Raptor was on Dancing on Ice and Holly Willoughby was reduced to tears.

“But during the shows, we teach our young audience – rangers in training - how to control the dinosaurs with hand gestures and they suddenly aren’t so frightened.

"It’s an absolutely magnificent experience for all ages.”

To book tickets visit Marina Theatre’s website.

The Jurassic Earth tour has been roaming the UK with its animatronic "life-like" dinosaurs and it will reach the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 22. - Credit: Adrian Patrick



