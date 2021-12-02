Prehistoric show with 'life-like' dinosaurs is coming to Lowestoft
- Credit: Adrian Patrick
An interactive theatre show offering "the closest thing you will get to a real dinosaur" is set to come to Lowestoft next year.
The Jurassic Earth tour, run by the Hire Dinosaurs company, has been roaming the UK with its animatronic life-like dinosaurs and it will reach the Marina Theatre on February 22.
It follows the journey of Professor Matilda Bartholmew-Hulme, a failed explorer, who one day came across a strange rock which turned out to be a dinosaur egg.
This 75-minute, family-friendly experience features Velociraptors, Spinosaurus, Triceratops, a 15ft Brontosaurus, Europe's largest walking T-Rex, dinosaur babies and the rangers which keep them in check.
Director Erica Crompton said: “It’s extremely realistic. Our Richie the Raptor was on Dancing on Ice and Holly Willoughby was reduced to tears.
“But during the shows, we teach our young audience – rangers in training - how to control the dinosaurs with hand gestures and they suddenly aren’t so frightened.
"It’s an absolutely magnificent experience for all ages.”
To book tickets visit Marina Theatre’s website.
