Panto dames Lav and Lou set to return to Lowestoft for festive fun

An award-winning duo are set to create more mayhem as they return to a coastal town next month.

Fresh from pulling pints, packing shopping bags and boarding a Wherry Lines train on their last visit to Lowestoft eight years ago, Panto dames Lav and Lou are looking forward to "hitting the streets and flirting with every man in sight” this time.

Oliver Gray and Dean Horner – the award-winning duo behind Lav and Lou - are once again reprising their roles in the Marina Theatre’s Pantomime, Cinderella.

Having first created Lav and Lou in 2009, they have now performed in 10 pantomime seasons across the country, winning the inaugural Great British Pantomime award for Best Ugly Sisters in 2017.

When the pair last appeared in Lowestoft back in 2013, they caused quite a stir, pulling pints in Wetherspoons and packing shopping bags in ASDA.

They even had to contend with the Tidal surge, being evacuated from their temporary apartments during rehearsals.

This year they will be joined on stage by Union J’s Jaymi Hensley, Lowestoft’s favourite Terry Gleed and TV’s John Lyons.

Naomi Slater - who played Tiger-lily in the Marina’s record-breaking production of Peter Pan - plays the Fairy Godmother and Anna Morgan plays the title role of Cinderella.

Anna will be living with Oliver and Dean during their stay in Lowestoft.

She hopes to have a much better experience with the duo off-stage, but she’s prepared to tackle the Ugly Sisters too.

She said: "My advice to Cinderella would be to kill them with kindness – if you treat people how you would like to be treated you can never look back and regret your own actions.

"It’s always better to be proud of yourself and not sink to their level."

Lav and Lou, you’ve been warned...

Cinderella runs from December 14 until January 2 and includes two relaxed performances on December 21 and December 30.

Andy Higgins will return to deliver a signed performance on December 19.

Tickets start at £10 and can be purchased from the Box Office on 01502 533200 or via marinatheatre.co.uk