Tribute night to celebrate Lionel Richie and Diana Ross in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:39 PM September 28, 2022
Leanne Sandy as Diana Ross

Leanne Sandy as Diana Ross - Credit: M P Promotions

A tribute night will celebrating two of the biggest names in music this weekend in Lowestoft.

Starring Dayton Grey as Lionel Richie and Leanne Sandy as Diana Ross, Endless Love will take to the stage at the Marina Theatre on Saturday, October 1.

Creative director Mark Carter said: "Endless Love has been developed over many years and I am truly blessed to be working with some of the best people in the business to bring this all-new show to life.

Dayton Grey as Lionel Richie

Dayton Grey as Lionel Richie - Credit: M P Promotions

“From the outset we wanted to create a truly joyful, feel-good show that celebrates the brilliance of Lionel Richie and Diana Ross as well as some of the greatest songs ever written.

"We’ve gone to great lengths to recreate and deliver many of the live arrangements both Lionel and Diana have performed in their own touring productions over the years, as such, this has enabled us to create a bespoke show like no other."

