Boat firm launches gift card options for festive trips
- Credit: John Kitching
A popular boating company is launching some Christmas gift card options for festive trips out to sea.
Jet Adventures, launched in Lowestoft in May 2021 to offer boat trips around Lowestoft harbour and the coastline.
They are now offering gift card options for boat trips up to Scroby Sands near Great Yarmouth, around the coastline or around Lowestoft harbour.
It is the perfect Christmas present for those looking for a festive trip out to sea.
The boating company has been going from strength to strength since it first started in Lowestoft in May 2021.
Jet Adventures was founded in Lowestoft by director and skipper John Kitching, 58.
The company offers boat trips around Lowestoft harbour, the coastline and up to Scroby Sands.
A Halloween tour that the boat firm launched proved to be a big success.
The harbour tour introduced people to the spooky goings on around Lake Lothing and Lowestoft Harbour.
Gift cards can be bought from the Jet Adventures website here.
