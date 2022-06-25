News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Where you can see the Battle of Britain memorial flypast today

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:13 AM June 25, 2022
A Battle of Britain flypast will be taking place over Lowestoft today

To mark Armed Forces Day a Battle of Britain flypast will be taking place over the Suffolk and Norfolk coast today. 

The event, which is being held at the Royal Green in Lowestoft today (June 25), will have a variety of military displays. 

As well as the flypast there will also be a full-size static Spitfire, Norfolk Military Vehicle Group, a variety of stalls, and live acts on the big stage including Britain's Got Talent winner sergeant major Colin Thackery, RAF Falcons parachute display team and the Lowestoft dog display team. 

The event starts at 10am with the Battle of Britain flypast expected at 11.58am. 

The RAF parachute display team are also expected to wow the crowds at 3pm. 

Duane Ashworth, chairman of Lowestoft Armed Forces Day, said: "It has been a long three years in the making with a worldwide pandemic getting In the way two years on the trot, but at last we can now finally say Lowestoft Armed Forces Day is back, bigger and better than ever before."

