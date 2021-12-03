News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Garden transformed into Christmas winter wonderland for local causes

Jasper King

Published: 4:20 PM December 3, 2021
christmas garden

Paul Hammond and Suzanne Chapman's Christmas garden is raising money for local causes. - Credit: Paul Hammond

A garden has been completely transformed into a Christmas winter wonderland all in aid of local causes.

Paul Hammond and Suzanne Chapman have transformed their garden on Kilbourn Road, Pakefield in Lowestoft, for the third time as part of their 'Back 2 Life' campaign, which is a mental health charity.

christmas garden pakefield

The Christmas garden display in Pakefield. - Credit: Paul Hammond

So far, £2,327.14 has been raised, with 100pc of donations going to charitable causes.

christmas garden pakefield

All money raised goes to charitable causes. - Credit: Paul Hammond

The Christmas garden supports Topcats, Warren School, Brainwave Independence Group, Involve Active, Dementia Action Alliance, Lauren Lou Cancer Fundraising and the Royal Anglian Regiment plus counselling and support projects and therapy and outreach projects.

santa's grotto

Santa's grotto is a new addition for this year. - Credit: Paul Hammond

Mr Hammond said: "This year the garden is bigger and better and took us three weeks to put together, with a light tunnel and Santa's grotto as additions.

"The response from the community is always tremendous and we couldn't do it without their support.

"It would be great if we could raise between £4,000 to £5,000 this year."

reindeer light tunnel

The light tunnel is also a new addition for this year. - Credit: Paul Hammond

Donations can be made in person or online with the Christmas garden display being shown between 4pm and 9pm each evening in December.

christmas garden pakefield

The Christmas garden in Pakefield. - Credit: Paul Hammond

christmas garden pakefield

People can enjoy the garden from 4pm until 9pm each evening in December. - Credit: Paul Hammond


