Garden transformed into Christmas winter wonderland for local causes
- Credit: Paul Hammond
A garden has been completely transformed into a Christmas winter wonderland all in aid of local causes.
Paul Hammond and Suzanne Chapman have transformed their garden on Kilbourn Road, Pakefield in Lowestoft, for the third time as part of their 'Back 2 Life' campaign, which is a mental health charity.
So far, £2,327.14 has been raised, with 100pc of donations going to charitable causes.
The Christmas garden supports Topcats, Warren School, Brainwave Independence Group, Involve Active, Dementia Action Alliance, Lauren Lou Cancer Fundraising and the Royal Anglian Regiment plus counselling and support projects and therapy and outreach projects.
Mr Hammond said: "This year the garden is bigger and better and took us three weeks to put together, with a light tunnel and Santa's grotto as additions.
"The response from the community is always tremendous and we couldn't do it without their support.
"It would be great if we could raise between £4,000 to £5,000 this year."
Donations can be made in person or online with the Christmas garden display being shown between 4pm and 9pm each evening in December.