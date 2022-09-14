Jazz weekend set to remember founder and town's former MP

Former Waveney MP Bob Blizzard established the Lowestoft Jazz Weekend in 2018. It returns to the Seagull Theatre this weekend. - Credit: Archant

A town's former MP will be remembered with the return of a popular jazz festival he established.

Beginning on Thursday, September 15, the four-day Lowestoft Jazz Weekend will feature a range of popular artists taking to the stage at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.

It will be the first time the festival has taken place following the death of founder and organiser Bob Blizzard, who set up the festival in 2018 after spending 13 years as Waveney MP between 1997 and 2010.

The festival returned last year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of plans for 2020.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "After consulting with the artists and reviewing the formal guidance on the period of national mourning, the decision has been taken to continue with our Jazz Weekend as advertised.

"Many of you will know that we are operating the festival this year in memory of the great Bob Blizzard and we are keen to honour Bob’s memory whilst being duly respectful of the passing of our Queen.

"We feel that with a respectful attitude and an opportunity to observe a moments reflection before each performance, it should be possible to achieve a suitable and respectful performance.

"Therefore we invite you to join us this coming weekend for some wonderful Jazz."

The festival will get under way at 8pm on Thursday, with a performance by violinist Christian Garrick and guitarist John Etheridge.

Clarinettist and composer Arun Ghosh will make his Lowestoft debut on Friday, September 16 at 8pm, before acclaimed jazz songbird Claire Martin takes to the stage 24 hours later, accompanied by a trio of guitarist Graham Harvey, bassist Laurence Cottle and drummer Steve Brown.

On Sunday, September 19, a tribute will be paid to Herbie Hancock by Norwich-based pianist Simon Brown at 3pm, before the 18-piece Eddie Seales Big Band close the festival with a performance beginning at 8pm.

During his time as an MP, Mr Blizzard's love of jazz saw him involved with the All Party Parliamentary Jazz Appreciation Group (APPJAG), while he also set up the Parliamentary Jazz Awards, and later became chairman of the national organisation Jazz Services following his departure from politics.