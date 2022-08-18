Broadside bank holiday fun comes roaring back to popular park

A popular tradition will make a welcome return to a broadside park this month.

After an absence of two years, the traditional August bank holiday event will return with a new format.

With a dinosaur roadshow, former X Factor contestant Stevi Ritchie, music, magic and children’s entertainers, Lowestoft Lions Club is thrilled to bring a fun event back to Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Former X Factor contestant Stevi Ritchie. - Credit: Stevi Ritchie

Lead organiser for the Lions Mark Lanham said: "Due to rising costs and resource availability we have had to scale back the event a bit and have rebranded it as Lowestoft Lions Charity Family Fun Day.

"It will now be a daytime event running from 10am to 5pm and we believe we have put together an exciting fun day programme of entertainment with something for all ages.”

Lowestoft Lions Club has for more than 60 years raised monies to support those in need, by organising many fundraising events in their town, with the Oulton Broad Charity Gala Day being one of them.

But sadly 2020 and 2021 saw most of these events cancelled.

Now, more than ever, and with a cost-of-living crisis looming, the club receives requests for help for a wide variety of reasons - so it is hoped that the fun day will be well supported.

A dinosaur roadshow will hit Oulton Broad. - Credit: Dino2Hire

Mr Lanham added: “We have revised gate entry charges to encourage everyone to come along and support our special charity fundraiser with seven hours of entertainment.

"Admission is £5 for adults and £2 for children aged five to 15, and under 5s are free.”

“On the main bandstand stage, we will have Dinosaurs, Vibration Roadshow, X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother contestant Stevi Ritchie, magician Olly Graham and the fabulous Harber Lights band with vocalist Fiona Harber.

"Meanwhile in a smaller performance area, children can watch Punch and Judy, explore dinosaur sandpit to search for relics and be entertained with bubbles and balloons.”

The charity fundraiser will also include craft, charity, and food stalls as well as a small funfair.

Free to view Powerboat racing, presented by Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club, will follow the fun day.