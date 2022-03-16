Lowestoft man appears on stage with The Wanted at the O2 Arena

Jan Mulder (middle) on stage at the 02 Arena with The Wanted. - Credit: Charlotte Speller

It was an all time high for a Lowestoft record shop owner who won the chance to appear on stage with The Wanted at the O2 Arena.

Jan Mulder, 27, who runs Unique Experience Records in the town, was selected to join the boy band on Tuesday night.

Fans were asked to send in a video, with two people joining them to sing Heart Vacancy at each date on the reunion tour.

Jan Mulder hugging members of The Wanted when he went on stage at the 02 Arena. - Credit: Charlotte Speller

Mr Mulder said: "I sent in an embarrassing video of me singing to the song and I said I wanted to do it for the boys."

Mr Mulder is a huge music fan and pre-Covid went to around 50 gigs a year.

He added: "It was mindblowing and the guys were lovely with great energy and my phone hasn't stopped pinging since."

Member Tom Parker also had the audience in tears as he joined his bandmates on stage for the encore, unable to perform for the whole show as he is undergoing treatment for brain cancer.