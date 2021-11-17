Museum illuminated with thousands of lights for special Christmas event

The Ride the Lights event is returning this year to the East Anglia Transport Museum - Credit: East Anglia Transport Museum

A chance to revel in the bright illuminations of thousands of Christmas lights is returning to a museum near Lowestoft.

The East Anglia Transport Museum's Ride the Lights event is back this year after a successful debut in 2020.

Visitors can ride on trams, trolleybus and train around the Carlton Colville site, offering a chance to soak up the festive atmosphere while exploring the museum's streets.

As well as the tour, people can explore the collection of historic vehicles and artefacts and refreshments will be available.

Museum chairman, David Jordan, said: “After a busy summer season, we’re delighted that we can once again open our doors in the run up to the big day and bring some well-deserved Christmas cheer to local families.

“Our volunteers are working extremely hard to decorate the museum ready, and we’re sure that our visitors will have a really enjoyable and unique Christmas experience."

Ride the Lights will be running throughout December on specific days.

More information on dates and tickets can be found here.