News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do >

'Exceptionally talented': Fantastic reaction to comedy musical

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:36 PM October 11, 2022
The 9 to 5 Office with members of The Lowestoft Players on stage

The 9 to 5 Office with members of The Lowestoft Players on stage. - Credit: Nick Garrod

Theatregoers have been singing the praises of a popular amateur dramatics society once more.

The Lowestoft Players’ latest production of 9 to 5 The Musical is currently being staged at the Players Theatre on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft - with audiences full of praise.

Violet Newstead (Emily Simpson), Judy Bernly (Daisy Such) and Doralee Rhodes (Polly Blowers)

Violet Newstead (Emily Simpson), Judy Bernly (Daisy Such) and Doralee Rhodes (Polly Blowers) deciding to take action against their chauvinistic boss. - Credit: Nick Garrod

Joyce Julings, from Lowestoft, said: “It was a little bit cheeky for a Sunday afternoon, and I wasn’t quite expecting that.

“It [the show] did make me laugh.

“As always The Lowestoft Players did the town proud.

"I’ve been enjoying their wonderful productions for as long as I can remember.

"The cast are always exceptionally talented and the staging is as good as any professional show."

Roz Keith, played by Paula Crisp

Roz Keith, played by Paula Crisp. Roz has a crush on her boss Franklin Hart Jr, sadly for Roz this is not reciprocated. - Credit: Nick Garrod

Most Read

  1. 1 Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found
  2. 2 Thousands of sausage dogs descend on beach to 'smash' world record
  3. 3 Purse stolen from home in Lowestoft burglary
  1. 4 Delays after car crashes into town centre bollards
  2. 5 'Amazing' Alice in Wonderland themed play area set for popular park
  3. 6 New McDonald's restaurant on vacant land moves a step closer
  4. 7 'Absolutely thrilled' - School's joy at improved Ofsted rating
  5. 8 7 restaurants named the best in Suffolk in Tripadvisor 2022 awards
  6. 9 Be part of a murder trial's jury at this Halloween event
  7. 10 Woman 'would not have died' as hospital admits wrongful discharge

A spokesman for the Players Theatre said: “The first night (Friday, October 7) was a complete sell out, and it’s likely that there will be at least another three sell-out performances this week.

"The best availability for tickets is currently Saturday and Sunday (October 15/16)."

To book tickets please visit the Players Theatre website or contact the Box Office on 01502 770020.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Woods Loke Primary School

School's joy as inspection fails to find any flaws

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Police officers

Male arrested for allegedly swearing and urinating in public

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Ethan Wright, 16, from Lowestoft

Suffolk Highways

Family 'extremely disappointed' at crash site proposals after teen's death

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft Lions Club Oulton Broad Gala Day 2016. Kimbolton Fireworks. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Fairground rides and food trucks at fireworks extravaganza in Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon