'Exceptionally talented': Fantastic reaction to comedy musical

The 9 to 5 Office with members of The Lowestoft Players on stage. - Credit: Nick Garrod

Theatregoers have been singing the praises of a popular amateur dramatics society once more.

The Lowestoft Players’ latest production of 9 to 5 The Musical is currently being staged at the Players Theatre on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft - with audiences full of praise.

Violet Newstead (Emily Simpson), Judy Bernly (Daisy Such) and Doralee Rhodes (Polly Blowers) deciding to take action against their chauvinistic boss. - Credit: Nick Garrod

Joyce Julings, from Lowestoft, said: “It was a little bit cheeky for a Sunday afternoon, and I wasn’t quite expecting that.

“It [the show] did make me laugh.

“As always The Lowestoft Players did the town proud.

"I’ve been enjoying their wonderful productions for as long as I can remember.

"The cast are always exceptionally talented and the staging is as good as any professional show."

Roz Keith, played by Paula Crisp. Roz has a crush on her boss Franklin Hart Jr, sadly for Roz this is not reciprocated. - Credit: Nick Garrod

A spokesman for the Players Theatre said: “The first night (Friday, October 7) was a complete sell out, and it’s likely that there will be at least another three sell-out performances this week.

"The best availability for tickets is currently Saturday and Sunday (October 15/16)."

To book tickets please visit the Players Theatre website or contact the Box Office on 01502 770020.