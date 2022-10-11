'Exceptionally talented': Fantastic reaction to comedy musical
Theatregoers have been singing the praises of a popular amateur dramatics society once more.
The Lowestoft Players’ latest production of 9 to 5 The Musical is currently being staged at the Players Theatre on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft - with audiences full of praise.
Joyce Julings, from Lowestoft, said: “It was a little bit cheeky for a Sunday afternoon, and I wasn’t quite expecting that.
“It [the show] did make me laugh.
“As always The Lowestoft Players did the town proud.
"I’ve been enjoying their wonderful productions for as long as I can remember.
"The cast are always exceptionally talented and the staging is as good as any professional show."
A spokesman for the Players Theatre said: “The first night (Friday, October 7) was a complete sell out, and it’s likely that there will be at least another three sell-out performances this week.
"The best availability for tickets is currently Saturday and Sunday (October 15/16)."
To book tickets please visit the Players Theatre website or contact the Box Office on 01502 770020.