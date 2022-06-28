Search is on for singing and dancing office workers who can act

A popular amateur dramatics society is on the lookout for office workers.

However, there are three stipulations for the job role – they must be able to sing, dance and act!

The Lowestoft Players are seeking workers to perform on stage for the popular theatrical society’s forthcoming production of 9 to 5 the Musical - with an information evening for performers being held next Wednesday, July 6.

9 to 5 the Musical artwork created by Stephen Wilson for The Lowestoft Players. An information evening for performers is being held on Wednesday, July 6. - Credit: Stephen Wilson

With a rip-roaring score by the Queen of Country, 9 to 5 the Musical tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the Chief Executive Officer pays an unexpected visit?

Inspired by the iconic 80s film and brought to Lowestoft by Dolly Parton herself, this hilarious production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business.

The show will be performed at the Players Theatre in Lowestoft from October 7 to October 16, 2022.

Long-standing member of the Lowestoft Players Stephen Wilson will be co-directing the production along with Shirley Hurren.

Shirley Hurren, co-director of 9 to 5 the Musical. - Credit: ANDY PERKINS

Mr Wilson said: “This is a great comedy musical.

"We are looking for confident male and female performers aged 16 upwards.

"We need actors who can sing, singers who can act and actors and singers who can dance, or at least move a bit!” he added.

Stephen Wilson, co-director of 9 to 5 the Musical. - Credit: Emma Cullen

“There are some great character roles for both males and females plus we are looking for a talented male and female ensemble too.”

The Lowestoft Players will be holding a ‘9 to 5’ information evening for performers at their Theatre in Battery Green Road next Wednesday, July 6 at 7.30pm.

A pre-audition singing rehearsal for principal roles will take place on Thursday, July 7 and auditions will be held on Sunday, July 10.

For audition pieces and to request an audition appointment please email bodders67@aol.com or stephenartwizard@aol.com.

To book tickets for what promises to be a fantastic production visit its website or telephone the Box Office on 01502 770020.