Tickets - not houses - For Sale as Players' production is promoted

Darren Capps, Branch Manager for Aldreds Estate Agents, Lowestoft helping The Lowestoft Players promote their production of 9 to 5 The Musical.

People travelling around Lowestoft within the last couple of weeks may have spotted some new, rather eye catching estate agents’ advertising boards.

The colourful boards are a little different to the usual 'For Sale' ones positioned in front gardens - as the Lowestoft branch of Aldreds Estate Agents is generously helping The Lowestoft Players promote their next production – 9 to 5 The Musical.

Aldreds’ branch manager Darren Capps came up with the idea.

He said: “I’m a big fan of the Lowestoft Players and I always make a point of watching their shows with my family.

"Their productions are fantastic in every way and always make for an enjoyable evening out, but best of all they are right on our doorstep!

"I thought they [The Lowestoft Players] might like a little help promoting their upcoming production.”

A Lowestoft Players spokesman said: “We couldn’t believe our luck when Aldreds contacted us.

“Being a registered charity, money is always tight and our advertising budget is always low.

"When Aldreds suggested the idea and told us that they would even fund the printing costs we couldn’t believe it!”

So far more than 25 boards have been positioned in the gardens and at the business premises of members of The Lowestoft Players, some loyal supporters of the popular performing society and Aldreds’ staff.

Aldreds have been in the area since 1857, with their first branch opening in Great Yarmouth.

They now have branches in Stalham, Gorleston and Lowestoft.

As well as being an established and very successful business in the area they are keen to play a part in supporting the local community.

The Lowestoft Players have been entertaining the people of Lowestoft since 1967, with their musical theatre productions and pantomimes much loved and highly regarded.

Set to be staged at the Players Theatre in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, 9 to 5 The Musical will take place from October 7 to October 16.

Tickets are available by visiting the Players Theatre website or by contacting the box office on 01502 770020.