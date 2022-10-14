News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Search is on for panto performers to join cast of popular theatre group

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:47 PM October 14, 2022
A scene from the 2017 production of Snow White at The Marina Theatre.

A scene from the 2017 production of Snow White at The Marina Theatre. - Credit: Stephen Wilson

A popular amateur dramatics society is on the lookout for dancers, actors and singers for its next production.

Fresh from the success of their highly praised production of 9 to 5 The Musical, the Lowestoft Players are now seeking performers for their winter pantomime – Snow White.

With dancers, actors and singers needed to join the cast, Snow White will be performed at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft from January 21 to January 29.

Snow White Artwork 2023

Snow White Artwork 2023 - Credit: Stephen Wilson

Director of the show, Lauren Nevill, said: “Being part of a pantomime production is always such great fun.

“Performing on stage in front of audiences of up to 800 people who are having a fantastic time is the best feeling ever.

"Please get in touch if you think you have what it takes.”

Auditions will be held for children’s and adult cast members over the weekend of Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.

For full information about specific audition slots and to obtain an audition pack please email snowwhitepanto2023@outlook.com

Due to a busy schedule of events at their own theatre - the Players Theatre - this autumn, all Snow White auditions will be held at The Seagull Theatre in Morton Road, Pakefield.

Snow White is always a popular pantomime for young and old, and it was last performed by The Lowestoft Players in 2017.

Tickets for the panto are available now by calling the Marina Theatre Box Office on 01502 533200 or visit the theatre's website.

