Pops of The Players continuing to shine on and off stage

Stephen Wilson who has been designing posters and other publicity material for The Lowestoft Players for 45 years. Some of the many posters he has designed over the years are displayed in one of the rehearsal studios at the Players Theatre. - Credit: Stephen Clark

He has been one of the mainstays of a popular amateur dramatics society for 45 years.

As well as being a regular on stage as an accomplished actor and director with The Lowestoft Players, Stephen Wilson has been designing all of the publicity material for the group.

And everyone’s favourite member of the Lowestoft Players will be returning to the stage in May to play the character role of Pops, the father of Belle, in the Players’ pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Having been involved in countless productions since he first became a group member in 1974, and had designed the performing society’s posters and other publicity material.

Drawing and designing has always been a passion for Stephen who was born in Lowestoft and is the eldest of five siblings.

Having joined The Players to help behind the scenes using his creativity to make scenery for productions, Mr Wilson was soon designing and painting full stage sets before designing posters too.

With everything drawn by hand back then, for the last few years Mr Wilson has continued to initially sketch his designs by hand before he scans them on to a computer and finalises his designs.

After completing art school he trained to be an art teacher, and after a successful 25-year career encouraging others to love drawing as much as he did, the opportunity to become a full-time artist and designer within the entertainment industry beckoned.

Besides creating his award-winning posters for the Lowestoft Players he continues to design scenery for the Lowestoft-based company Scenic Projects Ltd, which designs, makes and hires out sets for theatrical productions all over the country.

John Marjoram, who is directing Beauty and the Beast, said: “We are so lucky to have Stephen.

The new Beauty and the Beast poster - Credit: Stephen Wilson

"Especially as the dates for the production have changed at least three times due to the pandemic.

"Each time we have had a date change Stephen has come up trumps by creating eye catching new artwork.”

A selection of Stephen’s artwork can be found adorning the walls in the main auditorium of the Players Theatre.

Wall artwork at The Players Theatre. The artwork was created by Stephen Wilson from the Lowestoft Players to respectfully cover the stone memorial wall plaques at the former place of worship and seamen’s mission. - Credit: Stephen Wilson

Beauty and the Beast will be performed at the Players Theatre in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 29.

To book please visit www.playerstheatre.info or contact the Theatre’s box office on 01502 770020.