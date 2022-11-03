Town's Railway Station to host special exhibition for Remembrance week

A special exhibition commemorating Lowestoft during wartime is being held at the town’s railway station in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday.

An opportunity to learn more about those lost during two World Wars - including two local heroes - will feature in Lowestoft Remembers.

This special commemorative exhibition is a collaboration between local historians Bob Collis and Chris Brooks.

Featuring information on the town during wartime and two local men, Claud Castleton and Tom Crisp whose gallant actions during the First World War earned both a posthumous Victoria Cross, the exhibition is being held in Lowestoft in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday to remember those local people who have lost their lives in our armed forces in times of conflict.

The Lowestoft Remembers exhibition, hosted by the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership features extensive research.

Aviation historian Bob Collis has researched the local men killed whilst serving in either the Royal Air Force and Fleet Air Arm, while he also has detailed information on bombing raids on the town during both wars.

Mr Collis said: "The first Lowestoft man to be killed on active service in the Second World War was AC 2 William Dye, who was killed in a flying accident in November 1939.

"The last was Sub Lt Neville Doy whose aircraft was shot down attacking Japanese warships in July 1945, only a few days before the end of the war."

Information being shared by Chris Brooks is dedicated to two local men, Claud Castleton and Tom Crisp whose gallant actions in the First World War earned both a posthumous Victoria Cross.

Mr Collis added: "While on Sunday, November 13 as a nation we will pause to remember all those who have given their lives whilst serving in HM Forces, we feel it is important to make people aware of the loss of life from the local community and as we are occasionally reminded, there are Lowestoft personnel serving King and country around the world today.

"This exhibition is our own heartfelt tribute to those who didn't come home, lest we forget."

In addition to being the headquarters of the Royal Naval Patrol service during the Second World War, the town suffered extensive damage and both civilian and military casualties from enemy air raids, as well as being attacked from both sea and air during the First World War.

The town’s fishermen and factories supplied essential food and supplies to the home and war effort during both conflicts.

The Lowestoft Remembers exhibition takes place at the railway station Parcels Office exhibition space from 10am to 3pm daily on Thursday, November 10 to Saturday November 13, 10am to 3pm.

Admission to the exhibition is free.