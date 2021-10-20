NessFest to return to Lowestoft with free events all week

Published: 2:45 PM October 20, 2021

A week-long arts and cultural festival for young people will return to Lowestoft next week.

Free workshops and activities will be held both in person and online from Monday, October 25, until Friday, October 29 as part of NessFest.

Organised by the Lowestoft Cultural Education Partnership, with Lowestoft Rising, East Suffolk Council, Lowestoft Town Council and Festival Bridge, the events are aimed exclusively at 11-19 year olds.

Activities include graffiti and street art workshops at Sam's Cafe, music at the Seagull Theatre and Marina Theatre, haunted escape rooms at Lowestoft Library and a treasure hunt around the town, among other events.

Phil Aves, change manager for Lowestoft Rising, said: "NessFest has been a popular event over the past few years, with many young people taking part in the free activities.

"It's great that this year NessFest is back bigger and better for a whole week of in person and online activities.

"Thanks to the support of our partners, we are once again able to offer local young people the opportunity to safely experience a wide range of arts activities."

Some events need to be booked in advance.

To view the full programme, go to: lowestoftrising.com/nessfest