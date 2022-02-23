Lowestoft comedy trio to take show to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Thom Bailey as Reynard the crafty fox, Richard Melchior as storyteller Hans and Joshua Pickering as Gripp the foolish raven. The trio formed Laughing Fox in 2018. - Credit: Laughing Fox CIC

A town's theatre group which uses puppet shows to spread a love of literature will take its show to an iconic comedy festival this summer.

Laughing Fox CIC is a Lowestoft-based children's theatre group which uses puppets and comedy to retell classic literary tales in new and engaging ways.

The company has toured locally to great acclaim and, after an enforced pandemic hiatus, is now looking to get back on the road, with tickets set to go on sale for a 16-day run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

A registered not-for-profit organisation, the group seeks to use its talent to improve access to theatre for young children, as well as enthusing them with a love for literature and storytelling.

Formed by Thom Bailey, Joshua Pickering and Richard Melchior in 2018, the trio will tour locally ahead of their arrival in Scotland, with a show at Beccles Public Hall on June 1.

Mr Bailey said: "We are really excited to be taking our show up to the Edinburgh Fringe.

"We have worked hard to develop our work over the last few years, and now this is the opportunity we have been awaiting to show more people what we can do."

The group will be performing their show Fox Tales: The Pied Piper daily at Theatre 2, The Surgeon's Hall, Edinburgh, from August 5 to 20 later this year.

Mr Melchior said: "Puppet shows are a really good way to engage younger children in storytelling and to enthuse their love of literature.

"Over the last two years, many young people have not been able to get out and about, so we are really keen to reach out to more of them and enthuse them with a love for theatre."

Mr Pickering said: "Growing up in Lowestoft, we know that many young people struggle for opportunities and sometimes feel they are stuck.

"We want to show other young creative people that with a bit of hard work, you can succeed and take your show onto a national event."