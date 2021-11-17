Free family entertainment at popular theatre

A new show for over fives and their families will hit the stage at a Lowestoft theatre this weekend.

The Marina Monster will be performed three times at the Marina Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.

With the theatre having played host to Spinning Wheel Theatre’s CoLab:East project, it has seen early-career theatre artists from around the region coming together in recent months to create a new show.

The Marina Monster logo. - Credit: Marina Theatre

And on Saturday, November 20 at 11am and 3pm, and Sunday, November 21 at 3pm, The Marina Monster will be premiered - with tickets ‘pay what you feel'.

Spaces are limited, so you will have to book your free ticket before they go.

Becca Gibbs, creative producer for Spinning Wheel Theatre and community producer for the Marina, said: "We're thrilled that the first CoLab:East programme has been hosted by the Marina Theatre, and that the production that has come from the project will be performed there.

"We're incredibly proud of what this group of early-career artists have achieved and can't wait to see their hard work put in front of an audience."

The Marina Monster will transform the Marina’s community space into an underwater world as the audience follow Octopus, Crab, and little pufferfish on the hunt for their missing friend.

And all the while, they must be careful not to fall into the clutches of the Monster in the marina.

Alexandra Ewing, one of this year's CoLab: East participants, said: ‘The Marina Monster is a rip-roaring, playful and sometimes quite silly tale of a lost whale and a band of courageous friends determined to rescue them!

"Perfect for families and children aged five plus, this show has been an absolute joy to create.

"We have revelled in diving into our childhood imaginations and fishing for all our favourite things to make this show a colourful, magical and hilarious adventure that we hope audiences will love."

Tickets can be booked for free via marinatheatre.co.uk or alternatively you can call the box office on 01502 533200.

Please note that this performance will take place on the first floor, accessed by stairs only.