Laughs aplenty as the 'Marina Theatre pantomime had it all'

Review: Cinderella at the Marina Theatre, Lowestoft

Outrageous costumes, ugly sisters and hilarious one-liners, the Marina Theatre pantomime had it all!

Returning to panto land with the tale of Cinderella, the delighted audience cheered, clapped and booed behind their masks as they watched Cinders and Prince Charming live happily ever after.

The show got off to a sparkly start with the Fairy Godmother’s rendition of ‘Feeling Good’, followed by the ugly sisters Lav and Lou who entered to ‘Hot Stuff’ dressed in flamboyant dresses and sky high heels.

Hats off to them for executing their dance moves in stilettos!

Played by Oliver Gray and Dean Horner, the sisters’ wardrobe got even more colourful and outrageous as the scenes went on, paired with some of the most fabulous wigs I have ever seen.

A pineapple, tiger head and candelabra all featured at some point or another in their towering wigs.

Of course the sisters attracted the traditional ‘oh no you’re not’ chants in response to their declarations of beauty, as well as the odd boo and hiss they plotted against their step sister.

From rags to the royal palace, Cinderella, played by Anna Morgan, lit up the stage with her stunning voice, paired perfectly with Prince Charming in their romantic duets.

Jaymi Hensley, a member of the Union J boyband which found fame on The X Factor, played the prince and wowed me with his impressive vocals.

My personal favourite was his performance of Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’, which was executed perfectly backed by the ensemble.

A Touch of Frost’s John Lyons played Baron Hardup, father to Cinderella, who shared many a funny moment with everyone’s favourite panto performer, Terry Gleed.

Returning to the Marina as Buttons, Terry oozes pantomime energy and never fails to get the children singing along and the parents chuckling at his adult humour.

As with all good pantomimes, there were comical musical scenes where one wrong move could have caused a disaster, a ghostly guest house and even a dusting of snow!

Cinderella continues at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft until Sunday, January 2.

If you’ve missed the theatre, want some magical entertainment for the children or if you just fancy a good laugh and sing-a-long then make sure you give them a visit.