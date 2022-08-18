‘Mind the Gap’ performances set to hit town

Preparing for the ‘Mind the Gap’ performances. - Credit: The Voice cLoud

A community arts performance will take centre stage in Lowestoft next week.

Celebrating the 175th anniversary of the railway coming to Lowestoft, the ‘Mind the Gap’ performance is the culmination of a Lowestoft-based cultural arts project

The upcoming The Voice cLoud performance of ‘Mind the Gap’ has been co-ordinated by Suffolk Archives and funded by Historic England through the London Road, Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone.

It tells the tale of the arrival of the railway to the town, the important role played by Sir Samuel Morton Peto and the wider prosperity and tourism it brought to Lowestoft.

The performance also celebrates local characters and their involvement in the fishing and port industries, seaside holidays and the architecture of the town from the mid-1800s to the Edwardian era, highlighting the popularity of Music Halls along the way.

A poster for the Mind The Gap performances. - Credit: The Voice cLoud

With creative arts organisation, The Voice cLoud, developing the ‘Mind the Gap’ performances, Bobby Bennett, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equality and Communities, said: "The Mind the Gap performance will be a wonderfully creative way to share some of Suffolk’s rich history”.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “Mind the Gap typifies the intent of the High Street Heritage Action Zone programme to create and deliver community-led cultural activities over three years.

“We want to celebrate and regenerate Lowestoft – to establish the town as a destination for heritage and the arts – and this kind of project helps to achieve exactly that.”

Tony Calladine, East of England Regional Director, Historic England, said: “The story of Sir Samuel Morton Peto and the arrival of the railway is integral to Lowestoft’s history.

"It’s wonderful to see this important part of Lowestoft’s story brought to life in such a creative and engaging way.

"I hope that the people of Lowestoft, and visitors alike, take the opportunity to experience and enjoy these free performances.”

Performances - which will take place at 2.30pm next Monday, August 22 at Sam's Coffee House on Bevan Street East, Lowestoft and on Tuesday, August 23 at The Kirkley Centre on London Road South, Kirkley - are free to attend but tickets must be booked in advance by calling 07909 510976 or email contact@thevoicecloud.co.uk