Comedian Andy Parsons to perform at two coastal towns in the same night

Comedian Andy Parsons will perform in Gorleston and Southwold on the same night - Credit: WCB Comedy

Comedian Andy Parsons will be taking to the stage in Southwold next month.

Best known for his nine-year stint as a panellist on the BBC Two show Mock The Week, he will be performing at the Southwold Arts Centre on Friday, September 9.

He will also be headlining a set at Gorleston's Ocean Room on the same night, with both events organised by WCB Comedy.

Mr Parsons has also appeared on shows including Live at the Apollo, QI and Saturday Live, has enjoyed six sell-out national tours and has released four DVDs.

Also at the event is the 2015 English Comedian of the Year, Duncan Oakley, who will be performing his one man band routine on stage, Britain's Got Talent magician El Baldinho, who scored four buzzers from the judges during the 2019 series of the show, and rising Norfolk comedian Justin Panks.

Duncan Oakley - Credit: WCB Comedy

Paul Dunn, from WCB Comedy said: "Being able to offer acts a combined fee for both these fantastic gigs means we're able to attract higher profile acts to headline our gigs."