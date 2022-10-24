Murder mystery night set to be staged at popular venue

The Murder is Served cast, back row: Michelle Wilson, Wendy Takman, Toni Penson and Julia Rymer. Front row: Chris Moore, Andrew Liddon, Chris Darnell and Jon Marjoram. - Credit: Lynda Morgan

It has been described as a fundraising event with a difference, where the audience are being invited along to play detective.

A surprise birthday party for Clarissa Hopgood has been arranged by Alice, Clarissa’s long-suffering companion at the Chez Lindsey’s Restaurant.

The guests have arrived and are waiting for Clarissa.

However, the evening does not go as planned and the search is on for a murderer.

Not everyone is who they say they are, so it is up to the audience to solve the crime.

With excitement, intrigue, foul play and trickery - are you a Miss Marple or a Morse?

Come along and help solve the mystery during a special event that will be performed for one night only by The Bethel Players at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft.

A spokesman said: "This play has been described as Agatha Christie meets Fawlty Towers.

"All proceeds raised will be donated to the popular town centre venue."

The cast, headed by director Karen Carter and assistant director Gerald Wilson have been busy rehearsing the for several weeks now.

However, it’s not yet been revealed to them who the murderer actually is.

Karen Carter, director, said: “This is going to be a really great night out for theatre-goers.

“We staged a play in a similar format in 2021.

"This raised over £1,000 which helped to purchase cabaret tables and smart tablecloths for the Theatre’s auditorium.

"It’s going to be a really fun night out for everyone."

The Murder is Served publicity artwork. - Credit: Ryan Takman

Murder is Served will be performed for one night only on Saturday, November 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are just £7 for the raised seating area, and £8 for table seating.

Sales for the evening’s entertainment is already good, so those who wish to participate are urged to book now.

Visit its website or call the Box Office on 01502 770020.

There will also be a fundraising raffle on the evening to help boost monies raised.