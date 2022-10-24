Murder mystery night set to be staged at popular venue
- Credit: Lynda Morgan
It has been described as a fundraising event with a difference, where the audience are being invited along to play detective.
A surprise birthday party for Clarissa Hopgood has been arranged by Alice, Clarissa’s long-suffering companion at the Chez Lindsey’s Restaurant.
The guests have arrived and are waiting for Clarissa.
However, the evening does not go as planned and the search is on for a murderer.
Not everyone is who they say they are, so it is up to the audience to solve the crime.
With excitement, intrigue, foul play and trickery - are you a Miss Marple or a Morse?
Come along and help solve the mystery during a special event that will be performed for one night only by The Bethel Players at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft.
Most Read
- 1 New drone footage shows £126.75m third crossing 'take shape'
- 2 Cyclist airlifted to hospital after being injured in suspected fall
- 3 Easy does it! Giant bridge span put in place for third crossing project
- 4 Scaffolding company donates platform to help students
- 5 Popular exhibition to return at new venue after Covid cancellations
- 6 POLL RESULT: Suffolk chooses who it wants as PM
- 7 Setback in bid to build new home in 'large garden'
- 8 Show of strength as rural officers target 'barbaric' crime
- 9 'Remorseless parasite' child rapist fails in bid to appeal conviction
- 10 Front door smashed down by jewellery thieves
A spokesman said: "This play has been described as Agatha Christie meets Fawlty Towers.
"All proceeds raised will be donated to the popular town centre venue."
The cast, headed by director Karen Carter and assistant director Gerald Wilson have been busy rehearsing the for several weeks now.
However, it’s not yet been revealed to them who the murderer actually is.
Karen Carter, director, said: “This is going to be a really great night out for theatre-goers.
“We staged a play in a similar format in 2021.
"This raised over £1,000 which helped to purchase cabaret tables and smart tablecloths for the Theatre’s auditorium.
"It’s going to be a really fun night out for everyone."
Murder is Served will be performed for one night only on Saturday, November 12 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are just £7 for the raised seating area, and £8 for table seating.
Sales for the evening’s entertainment is already good, so those who wish to participate are urged to book now.
Visit its website or call the Box Office on 01502 770020.
There will also be a fundraising raffle on the evening to help boost monies raised.