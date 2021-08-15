News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Festival-goers boogie away at Oulton Broad's Nearly Festival

Jasper King

Published: 3:29 PM August 15, 2021   
Festival goers getting ready for the evening at Oulton Broad's Nearly Festival. - Credit: Mick Howes

Festival-goers have been boogying away at Oulton Broad's Nearly Festival.

A total 1,500 people descended on Nicholas Everitt Park for one of the biggest tribute act festivals in the region.

Tribute acts take to the stage at Nearly Festival 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

The festival was held on Saturday and Sunday. 

Tribute acts to Britney Spears, Oasis, Ed Sheeran, Queen and Take That performed live on stage for the Nearly Festival Oulton Broad 2021.

People having a dance at this year's Nearly Festival in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Mick Howes

Festival organiser Danny Bathorpe is glad to be back this year after being forced to cancel in 2020 and postpone earlier this year.

He said: "It is great to be back because last year we were obviously forced to cancel and this year we had to postpone to August.

The crowd wave their hands in unison at Oulton Broad's Nearly Festival 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It is quite a relief and feels like normality is slowly returning.

"It is also great for the staff and tribute acts because it is the first time many tribute acts have been able to perform again and the pandemic hit them hard."

People having a good time in the sunny weather at Nearly Festival 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

A special kinda Madness at Nearly Festival 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

Madness tribute act on stage. - Credit: Mick Howes

The crowd enjoys a sunny evening at Nearly Festival 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes


