Gallery
Festival-goers boogie away at Oulton Broad's Nearly Festival
- Credit: Mick Howes
Festival-goers have been boogying away at Oulton Broad's Nearly Festival.
A total 1,500 people descended on Nicholas Everitt Park for one of the biggest tribute act festivals in the region.
The festival was held on Saturday and Sunday.
Tribute acts to Britney Spears, Oasis, Ed Sheeran, Queen and Take That performed live on stage for the Nearly Festival Oulton Broad 2021.
Festival organiser Danny Bathorpe is glad to be back this year after being forced to cancel in 2020 and postpone earlier this year.
You may also want to watch:
He said: "It is great to be back because last year we were obviously forced to cancel and this year we had to postpone to August.
"It is quite a relief and feels like normality is slowly returning.
Most Read
- 1 Pictures show protection put up around defaced Banksy artwork
- 2 Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced
- 3 Families flock to coast to see Banksy works after confirmation
- 4 Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk
- 5 Banksy artwork to be restored after security stops vandal in the act
- 6 Multiple police cars at Lowestoft address
- 7 Soldier from Lowestoft paddleboards 60 miles around Isle of Wight
- 8 Hughes at 100: From one-man band to century-old electrical giant
- 9 Man with 'heart of gold' named after fatal A12 Blythburgh crash
- 10 Investigations continue after bikers beat up man and break his ribs
"It is also great for the staff and tribute acts because it is the first time many tribute acts have been able to perform again and the pandemic hit them hard."