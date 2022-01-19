News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Play is first full-scale production since lockdown for theatre company

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:10 PM January 19, 2022
When the Long Trick’s Over Lowestoft Halesworth

When the Long Trick’s Over will be performed at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft and The Cut in Halesworth. - Credit: HighTide

A new play that is touring Suffolk and Norfolk in the coming weeks will be staged in Lowestoft and Halesworth.

HighTide and New Wolsey Theatre will present 'When the Long Trick’s Over' by Olivier Award winning Morgan Lloyd Malcolm.

Directed by Chinonyerem Odimba, the play centres around two sisters and the hardest open-water swim in the world.

Moving forward and backward in time across the 21 miles between Dover and Calais, the play will be staged at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft for three performances on Tuesday, March 8 at 7.30pm and Wednesday, March 9 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

You can book tickets online via the Marina Theatre.

The tour concludes on March 10 at The Cut in Halesworth.

HighTide’s artistic director and CEO, Suba Das; and New Wolsey’s chief executive, Sarah Holmes and artistic director Peter Rowe jointly said: "We’re delighted to be launching the first co-production between HighTide and the New Wolsey; and HighTide’s first full-scale production since lockdown."

