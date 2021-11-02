'Enormous joy': Choir all set for first concert in two years

From Zoom sessions and socially distanced rehearsals, to an outdoor community performance, a Lowestoft-based choir managed to keep spirits high as they never stopped singing throughout the pandemic.

And now the dogged determination of the 70-strong Pakefield Singers is set to be rewarded later this month - as they prepare to host its first concert indoors for two years.

While many others were forced into silence, the group overcame all obstacles and kept singing as they followed whatever rules existed at the time.

Christine Mason, chair of Pakefield Singers, said: "We sang on Zoom, in churches, in small groups - widely socially distanced - on Pakefield beach and in various fields and gardens."

Pakefield Singers perform an outdoor concert in July 2021. - Credit: Pakefield Singers

Throughout the continuing coronavirus crisis the group also managed to produce two videos, were involved in the Winter Solstice celebrations, and gave a free outdoor concert to the community.

But now two years after their last performance, they have been able to prepare - "at last" - for a "glorious choral concert."

Mrs Mason said: "We are now excited to be presenting our first concert for two years - a performance of Mozart’s iconic and moving Requiem."

The concert will be held on Saturday, November 13 at St Mary’s Church, Halesworth, and in an all-Mozart programme, the Requiem is paired with his serene and uplifting Laudate Dominum.

Katalin Prentice soprano soloist. - Credit: Alan Lyall

Soprano soloist, Katalin Prentice, now settled in Norfolk - who recently won the Singing Grand Prix in a prestigious international competition representing the UK - will perform.

The other soloists for the Mozart Requiem all live locally and are regular solo and choral performers as Evan Ruth (tenor) will be joined by Krenulla Curzon and Shirley Smith (altos) and Christopher Upton (bass).

The choir were due to present a concert in the Halesworth church before the pandemic intervened.

Conductor Vetta Wise said: “After 18 months when the world was turned upside down, it is an enormous joy to be able to present this concert.

"I hope that the experience of this superb music will embrace and heal all of us, performers and audience alike.”

Tickets cost £10 (age 16 and under free) from The Halesworth Bookshop on Thoroughfare, Take Note Music on Grove Road, Lowestoft and on the door.

For advanced bookings call 01502 573733 and for further details visit www.pakefieldsingers.com