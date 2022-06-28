Popular choir set for performance in iconic Suffolk venue

Fresh from performing at the recent First Light Festival, the popular Pakefield Singers will return for their next concert next weekend.

Blythburgh Church will provide the majestic setting for the concert on Saturday, July 9 at 7.30pm.

With this being the 20th anniversary of the choir, the Pakefield Singers will sing works they have performed during their two decades.

Mozart’s regal and exuberant Coronation Mass will be complemented by Schubert’s gentler Mass in G, with two stirring Hallelujah choruses, as accomplished organist Tim Patient adds to the grandeur.

Pakefield Singers at St Mary's Church in Halesworth in April 2022. - Credit: Graham Betts

The Pakefield Singers choir is known for the breadth of music performed, from musicals to Requiems and oratorios, and this concert showcases that versatility.

Soloists, composers and arrangers all feature in the performance, including a short new work, Peace, by local composer and choir member Chris Upton.

Tickets cost £12.50 (under 16 free) and can be bought from The Halesworth Bookshop 42 Thoroughfare and ‘Take Note Music’, 11 Grove Road, Lowestoft, or by phoning 01502 5733733.