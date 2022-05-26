New railway photographic exhibition set to hit town

An exhibition of more than 90 images taken by an acclaimed photographer will premiere in Lowestoft.

David Pearce will showcase the images in the Parcels Office Exhibition Space at Lowestoft railway station from Friday, May 27.

Detailing a journey around the railways of Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire - which has been collated over the past five decades - the ‘Next Train Gone’ exhibition features fascinating imagery of long forgotten aspects of the railway landscape showing just how much the industry has changed over the past five decades.

Collecting the token, part of the Next Train Gone exhibition. - Credit: David Pearce

Specially commissioned by the Wherry Lines and Bittern Line Community Rail Partnerships, the exhibition will open in Lowestoft as part of celebrations marking 175 years since the railway reached the town.

Locations featured in the exhibition include Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Ely, King's Lynn, North Walsham, Cromer, Sheringham, Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Felixstowe and Lowestoft, and includes images of traction and rolling stock as well as lost lines and stations including Gorleston, Fakenham, Lenwade and Aylsham.

Rail tour from the Next Train Gone exhibition. - Credit: David Pearce

It also features some more unusual services including a charter train visiting King's Lynn Docks.

Photographer David Pearce has spent a lifetime recording images of the railway and his critically acclaimed ‘Departures’ exhibition was the first event to be staged in the newly restored station Parcels Office in 2019.

Emergency repairs feature in the Next Train Gone exhibition. - Credit: David Pearce

Ahead of the forthcoming exhibition, Mr Pearce said: “Railways are usually associated with journeys and, as in life, there are many things that contribute to make that journey complete, and perhaps even enrich it en route.

"Looking back on those journeys brings a realisation that nothing ever stays quite the same.

“Next Train Gone is an exhibition of images that offers glimpses of different aspects of the railway in Norfolk, parts of Suffolk, and even a brush with Cambridgeshire, during a trip through the past five decades.

"They are seen through lenses recording the passing scene that was once familiar, but all too soon has faded into half-forgotten memory – a single ticket with no return.”

The exhibition, which is free to enter, coincides with the national Community Rail Week.

It opens on May 27 and runs on Saturday, May 28 and then from Monday, May 30 daily between 10am and 4pm until Friday, June 3.