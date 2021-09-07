Record number of visitors at this year's Mutford Scarecrow Trail
Record numbers of visitors attended this year's Mutford Scarecrow Trail, which showcased 54 scarecrows around the village.
1,000 visitors attended over the weekend to visit scarecrows ranging from everything from Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc, the ginger bread man from Shrek and even prime minister Boris Johnson.
Organiser and Chairman of Mutford Village Hall, Roy Hurrell, was pleased to be back and said: "People have been so starved of things to do and it was great to see record numbers and some fantastic scarecrows.
"Our winning scarecrow was the Gruffalo, which operated and flashed as you approached it.
"I think some people had a lot of time on their hands to perfect their scarecrows throughout lockdown.
"We've raised £1,500 for the village fund which is much needed during these difficult times.
"It is our first event since 2018 and it is the right time to host it again as we come out of the pandemic.
"I just want to say that the village hall committee really pulled it all together this year and the full results can be seen in the village hall window."