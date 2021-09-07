News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Record number of visitors at this year's Mutford Scarecrow Trail

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 12:59 PM September 7, 2021   
scarecrow

A scarecrow Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc - Credit: Mick Howes

Record numbers of visitors attended this year's Mutford Scarecrow Trail, which showcased 54 scarecrows around the village.

gruffalo

The winning scarecrow was the Gruffalo. - Credit: Submitted

1,000 visitors attended over the weekend to visit scarecrows ranging from everything from Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc, the ginger bread man from Shrek and even prime minister Boris Johnson.

boris johnson mutford

Prime minister Boris Johnson visiting Mutford over the weekend. - Credit: Mick Howes

Organiser and Chairman of Mutford Village Hall, Roy Hurrell, was pleased to be back and said: "People have been so starved of things to do and it was great to see record numbers and some fantastic scarecrows.

mutford scarecrow trail

Organiser Roy Hurrell said record numbers attended Mutford Scarecrow Trail this year. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Our winning scarecrow was the Gruffalo, which operated and flashed as you approached it.

"I think some people had a lot of time on their hands to perfect their scarecrows throughout lockdown.

"We've raised £1,500 for the village fund which is much needed during these difficult times.

ginger bread man shrek

The ginger bread man from Shrek as never seen before. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It is our first event since 2018 and it is the right time to host it again as we come out of the pandemic.

"I just want to say that the village hall committee really pulled it all together this year and the full results can be seen in the village hall window."

scarecrow

Scarecrow at the Mutford Scarecrow Trail 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

scarecrows

Many people spent lockdown perfecting their scarecrows. - Credit: Mick Howes

mutford

Famous film character graced the streets of Mutford. - Credit: Mick Howes

mutford

Scarecrows adorned the streets of Mutford. - Credit: Mick Howes

scarecrows

Many different types of scarecrow could be seen at this year's event. - Credit: Mick Howes

scarecrow trail

Scarecrow trail was back in Mutford. - Credit: Mick Howes

mutford scarecrow trail

Mutford Scarecrow Trail 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

scarecrow trail

Mutford Scarecrow Trail. - Credit: Mick Howes


