Revival of long standing tradition with popular fête set to return

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:47 AM February 24, 2022
Southwold Lions Fete on Southwold Common.Bank Holiday Monday 2013

The Southwold Lions Fete on Southwold Common on Bank Holiday Monday in 2013. - Credit: James Bass

A long standing tradition is set to be revived in a seaside town this year.

The popular Southwold Lions club bank holiday fête has attracted thousands of people in days gone by, having been held in the town for more than 30 years.

But after a break over the past few years due to the continuing coronavirus crisis, the Southwold (Sole Bay) Lions Club is now progressing its plans to hold the popular event once more on Southwold Common on Sunday, May 1.

A spokesman for the Southwold (Sole Bay) Lions Club said: "We are again planning for a fundraising event that will enable us to benefit the local, regional and international good causes that we continue to support, and to give a trading opportunity for local charities, crafters, and traders.

"We know how difficult it has been for stallholders and traders during recent times, and the club is keen to re-establish the Fête again to give a trading opportunity for them, and to revive a popular event for the local community and visitors to the town."

Popular with local crafters and charities, the fête has been well supported by locals and many bank holiday visitors to the town over the years.

Southwold and Sole Bay Lions fete on Southwold Common.Punch and Judy show.

A scene from Southwold and Sole Bay Lions fete on Southwold Common in 2014 as families enjoy the Punch and Judy show. - Credit: Nick Butcher

This traditional Fête and features all the usual essential items including a tea tent and Punch & Judy entertainment.

Music will be provided by the Wrentham Town Band, and this year's event will also feature the Rumburgh Morris Dancers and Maypole Dancing.

As it is held on Southwold Common, by kind permission of the Trustees, the Fête will be officially opened by the Southwold town mayor who will parade to the Common from the Town Hall.

Paul Carter, president of the Southwold Lions Club, said: “Following the events of the last couple of years we hope that this fete will be an opportunity, both for ourselves and the community, to get back to some normality and to enjoy a great day out as well as for local charities and organisations to be able to raise much needed funds”.

Applications are welcome from any organisations, club or charity that might like a stall at the Fête.

Contact southwoldlionscharity@gmail.com for further details.

