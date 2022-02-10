Comedian Rich Hall set to perform at Marina Theatre

Comedian Rich Hall will perform at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Supplied

American Comedian Rich Hall’s dry humour has graced TV screens for decades with regular appearances on panel shows such as QI and Mock the Week, alongside Live at the Apollo and many more.

This February he’s touring to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft with his hybrid comedy-music show, Hoedown Deluxe.

Back in 2018 his gig was cancelled due to the so-called ‘Beast from the East’.

Then in 2020, his original date for Hoedown Deluxe had to be rescheduled due to the first national lockdown.

After a long wait, Rich is finally coming back to the Marina Theatre.

Described as gut-busting, rib-tickling and toe-taping, Hoedown Deluxe is a whole different experience to seeing him on TV, as he covers a range of topics through acerbic stand-up comedy combined with alt-country lyricism.

Book now to see this sell-out show.

Taking place at the Marina Theatre Lowestoft Friday, February 18, tickets can be booked online via marinatheatre.co.uk or at the Box Office.