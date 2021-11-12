Les Misérables star to perform one-off Christmas concert in Lowestoft

Lowestoft-born Rob Houchen performing as Marius in the 30th Anniversary production of Les Misérables. - Credit: PA

A West End star has announced he is performing a Christmas concert at a theatre near his hometown of Lowestoft.

Actor and singer Rob Houchen is set to perform at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield at 8pm on Thursday, December 9.

Known for portraying Marius in both the London production and 30th anniversary concert of Les Misérables, the star will be singing a mix of Christmas hits and his favourite songs.

Mr Houchen said: “Whenever I can fit it in I love coming back home to Lowestoft to sing.

"It just feels right to share some of my heart via song and stories with the place that made me.

"I can’t wait to be back again and see lots of familiar faces for a fun evening leading up to Christmas 2021.”

Aside from starring in Les Misérables, Mr Houchen recently appeared in Light in the Piazza on the West End and Eugenius at the Other Place theatre.

Tickets are available on the Seagull's website.