Investment secured to expand popular sea shanties choir

The Rogues Shanty Chorus from Lowestoft rehearse at the Seagull Theatre, Pakefield. - Credit: Simon Finlay

You can learn authentic sea shanties and smuggling ballads as a unique and traditional fishing choir expands.

After the success of a five-year project that showcased the folk music and associated heritage created by Suffolk fishermen and their communities, creative arts organisation the Voice cLoud - in partnership with The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield - has secured investment to continue and expand The Rogues Shanty Chorus.

The link-up with the The Seagull has allowed the shanty choir to secure its ongoing existence, with fortnightly sessions to be run teaching songs that were sung within the fishing trade.

The poster to join the Rogues Shanty Chorus. - Credit: The Rogues Shanty Chorus

There is no charge to join the choir which will be based at the theatre on Morton Road and meets on alternate Tuesday evenings between 7.30 and 9pm.

Open to men and women of all ages, and to absolute beginners as well as experienced singers, director of the Voice cLoud Stephen Amer said: “We are keen for the sessions to be completely accessible and inclusive for anybody who has an interest in learning about the music and the heritage of sea shanties and maritime music.”

Visit its website for further details.