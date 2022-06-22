Classic vehicle parade planned for town's vintage weekend

A Lowestoft street will be transported back in time to the 1940s with a vintage car parade, craft fair, live music and swing dancing - Credit: Archant/Seagull Theatre

A street in Lowestoft is to take a trip down memory lane with a weekend of 1940s-themed events including a classic vehicle parade, craft fair, swing dancing, and street performers.

The Seagull Theatre has teamed up with Historic England and East Suffolk Council to host the event in London Road South on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17.

There will be lots to see and do for all the family with activities running between 10am and 3pm on both days.

Project manager Des Reynolds said: "We can't wait for people to come and join us and we hope people will get into the spirit and join in the fun.

"There will be live music and the chance for people to learn jive swing dancing near Claremont Pier.

"Families can also meet a time traveller to learn more about Lowestoft's past as well as other street performers.

"We hope the weekend will improve understanding of the history of the town as well as supporting local businesses in the area."