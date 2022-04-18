Theatre to host free music lessons

A local theatre will host free music lessons from next month after securing a funding boost.

Funded in partnership with the Arts Council, the Seagull Theatre in Morton Road, Pakefield, will offer fortnightly ukulele sessions from May 17.

The funding boost also means the theatre can provide ukuleles for people to use at the sessions.

Helen Hayes, music leader for the group, said: "As a local musician and community practitioner, I know how important and beneficial it is to get people involved in music and theatre.

"The Seagull is the premier local venue for this as it has built up such a fantastic range of activities, most of which are free for people to take part in.

"I am so looking forward to running this ukulele group and getting more people involved."

Each fortnight, the Seagull Strummers sessions will offer two free opportunities for people to get involved.

From 7pm, there will be a beginners class where people new to the instrument can get professional tuition from Ms Hayes, a local musician and qualified teacher.

An hour later, a jam session will be held for anyone to join and play with the group.

Karen Read, theatre manager, said: "We are really proud to be linking up with the Arts Council once again to offer opportunities for our local community to get involved with the arts.

"We see every day so many examples of people benefitting from their involvement, with improved wellbeing and better social connections.

"We hope this ukulele group will offer even more people the chance to get involved."

The sessions are the latest offering from the not-for-profit community arts venue aimed at encouraging local people to get involved with the arts.

Free workshops are held every month, as well as other activities to support local people and allow them to enjoy the benefits of music and theatre.

A physical theatre workshop will begin at the theatre on Sunday, April 24, aimed at supporting young people engaging in the arts.