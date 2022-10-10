Town's theatre prepares to welcome famous freaky family for Halloween run

The cast of the Addams Family Musical rehearse ahead of its Seagull Theatre run - Credit: James Norman Portrait

A local theatre is set to welcome a spooky family for creepy fun this Halloween.

The Seagull Theatre, in Pakefield, will stage a community production of the Addams Family Musical in collaboration with its professional sister organisation The Seagull Rep.

The production is its latest following the Little Shop of Horrors in 2015, and Oliver in 2018.

Director Mark Finbow said: “We are thrilled at how well our fabulous cast have done getting to grips with this hilarious musical.

"They have all blossomed so well into their roles, it's been a pleasure to be involved.

"All we need now is an audience to bring our show alive."

The musical follows the exploits of the famous freaky family as they come to terms with daughter Wednesday bringing home her first boyfriend for tea.

The Seagull Rep is the theatre's professional company set up to deliver touring shows and community musicals.

They have been working on the Addams Family Musical since the summer, with local people being led and developed by professional directors and choreographers, including Imogen Osborn.

Final preparations are now being made to transform the Seagull into the Addams family house, ahead of the show's curtain raiser.

Theatre manager Karen Read said: “Bringing theatre into our community is at the heart of what the Seagull is about, so being able to stage this production finally in 2022 has been amazing.

"We had planned to do this much sooner after the success of Oliver, but then the world went a bit mad for a while and we had to change our plans.

"We are really thankful to be here in 2022 and able to once again bring the talents of the Lowestoft community to the stage."

The musical will have its opening night on Friday, October 21 at 7.30pm, with eight more performances, including three matinees, spread over the last two weekends of the month.