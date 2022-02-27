News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do >

TV comedian Seann Walsh to perform in Southwold and Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:20 PM February 27, 2022
Updated: 4:26 PM February 27, 2022
seann walsh southwold

TV comedian Seann Walsh will perform at the Southwold Arts Centre and Gorleston's Ocean Room on Friday, March 11. - Credit: WCB Comedy

TV comedian Seann Walsh is set to bring the laughs to Southwold Arts Centre and Gorleston's Ocean Room.

Local comedy promoters WCB Comedy, who are celebrating 10 years since their first gig at the Carlton Public House in Pakefield, have organised both shows to take place on Friday, March 11.

ocean room gorleston

One show is taking place at Gorleston's Ocean Room. - Credit: Kelly Evans

Comedy fans will know Seann from all the main TV panel shows, Live at the Apollo and Tonight at the London Palladium, not forgetting his controversial tenure as a contestant on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

southwold arts centre

The other show will be held at Southwold Arts Centre - Credit: Nick Butcher

His supporting acts at Southwold will include legendary 'pun slinger' Darren Walsh and Australian comedian Pam Ford.

Support will also come from cross-gendered music act Jenny Hart.

In Gorleston, Pat Monahan will open the night, fresh from a panto at Darlington Hippodrome, and before embarking on a UK-wide solo stand-up tour.

Comedian Darren Walsh is also joining the line-up while WCB favourite Justin Panks handles the MC role.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cyclist's shock after four high value bikes stolen from shed
  2. 2 Man acquitted of sexually assaulting schoolgirl at party
  3. 3 Work under way to 'reconstruct' historic collapsed wall
  1. 4 Investigations continue after group attack leaves man with broken nose
  2. 5 All the Chinese takeaways in Lowestoft with 5-star hygiene ratings
  3. 6 Line-up for Latitude set to be announced and you can get tickets early
  4. 7 Man left with broken nose after assault outside Starbucks
  5. 8 Train services cancelled with bus replacements due to bridge repairs
  6. 9 Revival of long standing tradition with popular fête set to return
  7. 10 Popular mascot Bluey honours school's success

Tickets are available from www.wcbcomedy.com

Comedy
Gorleston News
Southwold News

Don't Miss

Erosion at Pakefield cliffs in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

Precariously perched clifftop properties facing demolition

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Caravan in a ditch Castleton Avenue Lowestoft Road roundabout Carlton Colville, Lowestoft

Suffolk Constabulary

Abandoned caravan ends up in ditch with 'authorities aware'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Bridge Road in Lowestoft is set to close for two nights, with a 15 minute diversion via the A1117, A47, A12, back to A1117

Main route through town to close with 15-minute diversion

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Demolition Pakefield Lowestoft clifftop prpoerties

East Suffolk Council

'Sadness' as diggers move in and demolition starts on clifftop properties

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon