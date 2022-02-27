TV comedian Seann Walsh to perform in Southwold and Gorleston
- Credit: WCB Comedy
TV comedian Seann Walsh is set to bring the laughs to Southwold Arts Centre and Gorleston's Ocean Room.
Local comedy promoters WCB Comedy, who are celebrating 10 years since their first gig at the Carlton Public House in Pakefield, have organised both shows to take place on Friday, March 11.
Comedy fans will know Seann from all the main TV panel shows, Live at the Apollo and Tonight at the London Palladium, not forgetting his controversial tenure as a contestant on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.
His supporting acts at Southwold will include legendary 'pun slinger' Darren Walsh and Australian comedian Pam Ford.
Support will also come from cross-gendered music act Jenny Hart.
In Gorleston, Pat Monahan will open the night, fresh from a panto at Darlington Hippodrome, and before embarking on a UK-wide solo stand-up tour.
Comedian Darren Walsh is also joining the line-up while WCB favourite Justin Panks handles the MC role.
Tickets are available from www.wcbcomedy.com