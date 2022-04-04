Easter treat for all as youth theatre group presents Shrek the Musical

Cast members from The B&B Young Peoples Theatre Group preparing for Shrek the Musical. - Credit: Cerys Roscoe

After more than two years of planning and on/off rehearsals amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, talented young performers will take to the stage next week.

The B&B Young People’s Theatre Group will perform their production of Shrek the Musical from next Tuesday, April 12.

The show poster for The B&B Young People’s Theatre Group’s performance of Shrek. - Credit: B&B Young People’s Theatre Group

This group of 25 very talented young performers from Lowestoft and the surrounding area will delight audiences young and old as they perform the comedy musical at The Players Theatre, Lowestoft.

With the oldest cast member being Lauren Benjamin, 20, she will be playing one of two Princess Fiona's, along with Evie Forsdicke, 18, as each Fiona performs alternate shows.

The youngest cast member is Isabella McCormack, nine, who will be playing Little Shrek and Baby Bear.

Jamie Coleman, 19, will play Shrek.

19-year-old Jamie Coleman who will be playing the title role of Shrek in the B&B Young People’s Theatre Group’s production of Shrek The Musical. - Credit: Cerys Roscoe

He said: “This show has been such a long time coming, I’m so looking forward to it."

When not performing on stage Jamie is a full-time maths student at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

He started performing when he was just four and added: “Although I’m reading maths at university, I would really love to make a career out of performing."

Playing the role of Donkey will be Casey Divall, 19, who is also a maths student at the UEA.

Casey Divall, 19, who will be playing the wisecracking Donkey in the B&B Young People’s Theatre Group’s production of Shrek. - Credit: Cerys Roscoe

He said: “I haven’t tried the costume on yet, but I know it’s going to be rather warm, particularly when I dance!”

Casey will be Donkey for alternative performances, along with Hayden Shaw, 19.

The B&B Young People’s Theatre Group was set up 12 years ago by four Lowestoft high school students who wanted to give their peers the opportunity to perform on stage.

With the group's home at the Players Theatre on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft, new members between six and 24 years are always welcome.

The production of Shrek is being directed by Mim Coleman and her husband Mike, with Cerys Roscoe, 23, choreographing the show.

She said: “It’s been so much fun.

“The entire cast has worked so hard and I’m really proud of what everyone has achieved."

There will be eight performances of Shrek the Musical during the school Easter Holidays, with the first on Tuesday, April 12.

To book tickets visit www.playerstheatre.info or phone the box office on 01502 770020.