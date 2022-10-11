Stately home to put on 'fearsome' pumpkin trail
Published: 6:51 PM October 11, 2022
- Credit: Somerleyton Hall
A stately home near Lowestoft is holding a pumpkin trail for families this Halloween.
Somerleyton Hall is putting on the festive event for five days at the end of this month.
The spooky trail will be through the vast gardens of the Tudor-Jacobean mansion.
It is promised to be 'fearsome fun' for the whole family.
Visitors are welcome to come along in fancy dress, but this is optional.
The pumpkin trail is open on October 23, 24, 25, 27, and 30 from 11am to 5.30pm.
It is £9.50 for adults, £8.50 for seniors, £7.95 for kids, and free for children under 3.
Most Read
- 1 Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found
- 2 Thousands of sausage dogs descend on beach to 'smash' world record
- 3 'Amazing' Alice in Wonderland themed play area set for popular park
- 4 Purse stolen from home in Lowestoft burglary
- 5 Delays after car crashes into town centre bollards
- 6 Woman 'would not have died' as hospital admits wrongful discharge
- 7 'Absolutely thrilled' - School's joy at improved Ofsted rating
- 8 New McDonald's restaurant on vacant land moves a step closer
- 9 Be part of a murder trial's jury at this Halloween event
- 10 7 restaurants named the best in Suffolk in Tripadvisor 2022 awards
Tickets are available through Somerleyton Hall's website.