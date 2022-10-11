News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Stately home to put on 'fearsome' pumpkin trail

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:51 PM October 11, 2022
A stately home near Lowestoft is holding a pumpkin trail - Credit: Somerleyton Hall

A stately home near Lowestoft is holding a pumpkin trail for families this Halloween.

Somerleyton Hall is putting on the festive event for five days at the end of this month.

The spooky trail will be through the vast gardens of the Tudor-Jacobean mansion.

It is promised to be 'fearsome fun' for the whole family.

Visitors are welcome to come along in fancy dress, but this is optional.

The pumpkin trail is open on October 23, 24, 25, 27, and 30 from 11am to 5.30pm.

It is £9.50 for adults, £8.50 for seniors, £7.95 for kids, and free for children under 3.

Tickets are available through Somerleyton Hall's website.

