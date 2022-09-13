Historic hall named among best places to stay near 'splendid' gardens in UK

A historic hall that featured in the Netflix Series The Crown has been named as one of the best places to stay near "splendid" gardens in the UK.

With 12-acres of "spectacular" grounds to explore, Somerleyton Hall, near Lowestoft, was included in the list by the Guardian.

It is also home to "one of the finest yew hedge mazes in Britain" which was originally planted in 1846.

The centrepiece of the gardens is the Nesfield Parterre, to the west of the hall, which was restored between 2012 and 2014 by Norfolk landscape architect and historian George Carter.

Somerleyton Hall is also recognisable to some as a royal palace in The Crown.

In the Netflix series it doubles as the Crown's Sandringham Estate.

The Somerleyton estate’s Fritton Lake Clubhouse offers dining and accommodation from £180 per person or from £1,030 for three nights in the lakeside cabins.

The garden is open until November.