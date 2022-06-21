News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Broads soul and Ibiza cruises revealed for summer

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:43 AM June 21, 2022
The sun setting during the Gin and Soul Cruise in 2019.

The sun setting during the Gin and Soul Cruise in 2019. - Credit: Magnus PR

Fans of boats and beats will be able to enjoy two new river cruise events on the Broads this summer.

The "unique" events for the Lowestoft area will see two themed cruises hitting Oulton Broad in August - with locals encouraged to get on board.

After the success of the inaugural Gin and Soul Cruise back in 2019, the award winning Lowestoft-based marketing, events and promotions agency - Magnus PR - is back with the first event it has been able to organise since before lockdown.

Ann-Marie Doggett, owner of Magnus PR in Lowestoft.

Ann-marie Doggett, owner of Magnus PR in Lowestoft. - Credit: Magnus PR

Admitting it had been "a difficult couple of years" due to the pandemic, Magnus PR owner Ann-marie Doggett said: “I am over the moon to be organising unique events once again for the Lowestoft area.

"I have had to cancel large-scale events two years in a row, which was heart-wrenching, but it has given me the drive to come back with a bang with these two exciting cruise events.

"I love creating experiences that offer something different for our area, experiences that people will always remember.”

The two themed cruise events will take place on-board the Waveney Princess in Oulton Broad.

The Soul Cruise takes centre stage on August 6 and will include a live set from DJ Richard Routledge.

An "absolute banger of a party" will see an Ibiza Sunset Cruise held on August 27 with DJ Ross Brown bringing the very best vibes from the Balearic Isle, entertainment from Drag Prince Princey Jay, Ibiza-themed cocktails and a headdress competition.

Princey Jay

Princey Jay. - Credit: Princey Jay

With both cruises three hours long they will travel along the River Waveney, departing from Oulton Broad and heading towards Beccles.

Previous events run by Magnus PR include a Peaky Blinders themed night, a vintage and retro Christmas Market, as well as the Gin and Soul Cruise.

The Gin and Soul Cruise in 2019.

The Gin and Soul Cruise in 2019. - Credit: Magnus PR

Both cruise events are being sponsored by Tingdene Lifestyle and Miami Fox Apparel, a local eco-friendly clothing brand with a nostalgic nod to the 80s.

Tickets, to strictly over 18s only, are on sale now with full details available on both cruises online or search Magnus PR on Facebook and Instagram.

