Mini 'happy place' festival set to shine in coastal town

The latest in a series of "festival-style" markets will hit Southwold this month.

A mini 'happy place' festival will take place in Southwold from 10am on Saturday, October 22.

Running until 2pm the event will be spread across the town in zones, as it includes live music, talks entertainment and a host of family activities.

It follows five other markets held in Saxmundham, Beccles, Leiston, Lowestoft and Halesworth earlier this year, which form part of the Market Place project run by First Light Festival Community Interest Company, with phase two funded by East Suffolk Council and the Suffolk Growth Partnership.

A spokesman said: "For many people the coastal town of Southwold is a haven of peace and relaxation - a town that makes the soul soar, a 'happy place'.

"The latest event will embrace this spirit, bringing together hands-on activities, talks, music and much more on Bartholomew Green and St Edmunds Church."

After feedback from the town’s businesses and consultation with Southwold Town Council, the event is being spread across the town in zones as it features a number of different elements.

The spokesman added: "Zones will have activities, talks, entertainment, or a mix of all, with a special focus on a mini happy place festival on Bartholomew Green and music in St Edmunds Church, which will be transformed into a live music venue for the day."

Acts and activities include a master aerialist who will be demonstrating the tricks of her trade, children’s book author Astra who will be discussing doodling and sharing some mindful art and a free children’s craft drop-in area.

Market Place regular DJs David Freeland and Ben Horner will play some quality tunes and there will be story-telling from Southwold Library and a number of pop-up stalls.

Southwold’s Happy Place market follows the success of the previous five markets, with the aim of the project to deliver "a number of mini festival-style markets" to attract local as well as out-of-season visitors to East Suffolk towns.

For information about the activities, please visit its website.