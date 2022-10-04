Fairground rides and food trucks at fireworks extravaganza in Lowestoft
- Credit: Archant
Town folk will be treated to a spectacular fireworks display outside a Lowestoft school next month.
Elm Tree Primary School is set to host a fireworks extravaganza on Sunday, November 6, between 4pm and 7pm.
Visitors will be able to enjoy food trucks, fairground rides, hot chocolate, sparklers and more before the main event begins at 6.30pm.
Last year, the event raised £3,000 with all funds going towards the running of the school.
Dawn Burton, deputy head teacher at the school, said: "This will be our third time running the event as is something we look forward to every year.
"We have a professional company that comes in and puts on a fantastic show that all the family can enjoy.
"All the money raised is vital in helping support things like trips for the children."
Tickets must be bought in advance and cost £5 per person, while a group ticket is priced at £20.