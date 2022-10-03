News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Line-up revealed ahead of comedy show this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:44 PM October 3, 2022
Hal Cruttenden

Hal Cruttenden - Credit: Courtesy of WCB Comedy

A popular TV comedian will headline a coastal town's upcoming comedy show this weekend.

The Stand Up in Southwold comedy show, run by WCB Comedy, will take place on Saturday, October 8, at Southwold Arts Centre.

Hal Cruttenden, who has featured a number of times on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Channel 4's Comedy Gala and the Royal Variety Performance, will lead the line-up.

Adam Bloom

Adam Bloom - Credit: Courtesy of WCB Comedy

Opening the show will be Adam Bloom, star of Mock the Week, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and Russell Howard's Good News.

MCing the night will be stand-up comedian and actor Ben Van der Velde, while further acts include dry-humoured blues guitarist Bunny Hopkins and Lowestoft comics John Mann and Clayton Harrison.

For tickets, or more information, go to www.wcbcomedy.com.

Southwold News

