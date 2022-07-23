Starfish trail returns to seaside town for summer season

'The Stars of Lowestoft Trail' is launched. - Credit: Lowestoft Vision

A popular annual summer trail is set to make a splash as it returns to a coastal town.

From July 23 people in Lowestoft can discover the stars of the town as a brand new summer trail is unveiled.

The search to find 10 brand new starfish - along with two special friends - is under way as 'The Stars of Lowestoft Trail' is launched.

The 'Best of British' themed starfish are hiding in Lowestoft town centre for visitors and families to discover.

The project has been provided by Lowestoft Vision - the business improvement district (BID) for the town - along with the support of a number of local businesses.

This includes Associated British Ports (ABP) with the trail providing a fun, free and entertaining activity throughout the summer.

The trail is taking place until Sunday, August 28, 2022.

People can pick up a free map from a number of shops in the town to help them on their quest.

Each starfish contains a letter, and once every starfish has been found they will reveal an anagram which must be unscrambled to be in with a chance of winning a hamper of local goodies.

Also included are two secret ‘friends of the stars’ that must be found to solve the final clues.

Six stamps, hidden within Lowestoft town centre, can also be collected for an extra chance to win a prize.

With ABP sponsoring the summer trail, Tom Duit, ABP operations manager at the Port of Lowestoft, said: “As the UK’s leading and best-connected ports group, we are really pleased to be able to support this wonderful event and support local businesses, our town centre and our community.”

Danny Steel, chairman of Lowestoft Vision, said: “Lowestoft Vision are proud to be able to provide a brand new trail for this summer.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to all our local business sponsors and BID businesses for their support and we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the trail this summer.”

The starfish were creatively hand carved by local company DK Fibreglass and designed and hand painted by artist Mark Harper of Harper Art Services.